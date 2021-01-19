Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $118.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Lululemon Athletica worth $118,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $342.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

