Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $139.15 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,424 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $139,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. 43,815,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,581,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

