Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 57,209 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cintas worth $160,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

CTAS traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.04. 545,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.73. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.