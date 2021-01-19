Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 850,878 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.91% of KBR worth $84,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 1,183,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

