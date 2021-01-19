Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 82,476 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,476 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $62,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $261.00. 523,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,229. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.47 and a 200 day moving average of $236.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

