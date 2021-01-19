FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.