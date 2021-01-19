FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

