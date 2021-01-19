Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 1,377,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

