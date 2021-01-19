Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Trading 14.6% Higher

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) shares were up 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 39,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 31,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.