FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

NYSE:GHY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 89,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,761. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

