FWL Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,953. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

