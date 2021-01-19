FWL Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 228,751 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 3,413,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,973. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

