FWL Investment Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,215,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,696,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

