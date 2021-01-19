FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund makes up about 1.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

ISD stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 74,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,838. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

