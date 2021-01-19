FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Issued By Truist Securiti

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

