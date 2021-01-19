FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Issued By William Blair

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.42 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

