FY2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of LOCO opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.