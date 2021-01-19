FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Boosted by Analyst (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$59.01 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.