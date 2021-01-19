FY2021 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Titan International stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

