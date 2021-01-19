G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

GTHX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

