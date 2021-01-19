Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Sells $130,200.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,270. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

