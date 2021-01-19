Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $65.91 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,909 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 11.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Nutrien worth $65,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 52.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. 19,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 315.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

