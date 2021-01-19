Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. 127,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.