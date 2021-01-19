Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up approximately 0.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. 8,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

