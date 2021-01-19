Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. 119,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

