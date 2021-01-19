Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,660 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. 2,210,191 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.