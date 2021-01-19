Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.