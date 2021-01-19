Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the period. AXT makes up approximately 3.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of AXT worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,386. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 20,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,290. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

