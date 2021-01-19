Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 85,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

