Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $656,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,580. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.