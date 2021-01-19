Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $931,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 510,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.