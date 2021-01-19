Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

