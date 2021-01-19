Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 355,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,514. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

