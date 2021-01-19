GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GAN and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and GigaMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 27.83 $1.79 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $6.64 million 5.53 -$1.66 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73%

Summary

GAN beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

