GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $48,271.70 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00424841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

