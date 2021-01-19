Geeq Trading 32% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $410,070.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00044964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00117545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00072446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00252609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.72 or 0.96945539 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

