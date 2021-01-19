Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 730,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of GNSS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 233,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $247.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genasys by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

