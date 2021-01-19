Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $264.45

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.45 and last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 14886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Get Generac alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.