Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after buying an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after buying an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,559,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.