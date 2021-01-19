Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.88. 2,901,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

