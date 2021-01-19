Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,605,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 1,064,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

