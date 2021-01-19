Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.72. 3,405,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

