Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.09. 3,324,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

