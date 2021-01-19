Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in B&G Foods by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

