Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.15. 18,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

