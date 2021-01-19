Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.20

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1897741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.