Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:GIL remained flat at $C$34.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,555. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.81. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$39.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total transaction of C$1,230,571.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,864,068.29.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

