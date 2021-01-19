Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

GILD traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 936,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

