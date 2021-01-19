Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. 10,297,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

