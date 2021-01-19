Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 2,155,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,543. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

